Xenophobia : High commission wades into quit order by S/African communities to Nigerians – Pulse Nigeria
|
Vanguard
|
Xenophobia : High commission wades into quit order by S/African communities to Nigerians
Pulse Nigeria
The Nigeria's Acting High Commissioner in South Africa, told newsmen on telephone that the mission was on top of the situation. Published: 4 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Methodist Church protest against xenophobia in …
Quit order by S/Africa to Nigerians: High commission wades in
Presidency denies alleged quit notice given to Nigerians by South Africa, says it is mere rumour
Nigeria: Peace in Nigeria – a Mission Impossible
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!