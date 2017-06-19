Pages Navigation Menu

Quit Ultimatum: Southern leaders demand withdrawal of quit notice

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Some leaders of the South-West, South-East and South-South met in Lagos on Sunday over the ultimatum issued by a coalition of northern youth groups to the Igbo to vacate the 19 northern states on or before October 1, 2017. They made the demand known just as they berated the Federal Government for not employing the…

