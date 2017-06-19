Quit Ultimatum: Southern leaders demand withdrawal of quit notice
Some leaders of the South-West, South-East and South-South met in Lagos on Sunday over the ultimatum issued by a coalition of northern youth groups to the Igbo to vacate the 19 northern states on or before October 1, 2017. They made the demand known just as they berated the Federal Government for not employing the…
The post Quit Ultimatum: Southern leaders demand withdrawal of quit notice appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!