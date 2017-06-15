Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quit Ultimatum: ‘Violence And War Are Terrible Things’ – Osinabajo Implores South East Leaders Not To Fall Into Temptation

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Biafra | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has urged south-east governors and leaders from the region to avoid falling for the temptation of tit-for-tat in the wake of the quit notice issued to the Igbo by northern youth groups. During a meeting which held on Wednesday at the presidential villa, Abuja, Osinbajo said wars sometimes start with words,…

The post Quit Ultimatum: ‘Violence And War Are Terrible Things’ – Osinabajo Implores South East Leaders Not To Fall Into Temptation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.