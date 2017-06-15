Quit Ultimatum: ‘Violence And War Are Terrible Things’ – Osinabajo Implores South East Leaders Not To Fall Into Temptation

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has urged south-east governors and leaders from the region to avoid falling for the temptation of tit-for-tat in the wake of the quit notice issued to the Igbo by northern youth groups. During a meeting which held on Wednesday at the presidential villa, Abuja, Osinbajo said wars sometimes start with words,…

