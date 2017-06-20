Quite Notice: IPOB Should Rebrand To MESON (Movement For The Economic Survival Of Ndigbo) – Okorocha

The governor of Imo State and Chairman APC governor’s forum has belatedly reacted to ultimatum by a Coalition of Northern Youths, ordering Ig­bos resident in the 19 northern states of Nigeria to vacate the region before October 1st, 2017, calling for calm among the agi­tated and frustrated youth pop­ulation in Nigeria.

Addressing youths of Igbo extraction on Tuesday over the vexed issue, Okorocha said, “If there is anybody to blame for your frustrations, blame us your leaders. And if there are people to sympathise with, you must sympathize with the north. Just visit the north and you will shed tears for their plight. The level of poverty, lack and deprivation is unbe­coming especially for a region that has ruled this country more than any other.”

While expressing his dis­taste for the operational style of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Okorocha condemned the statement of the north­ern (Arewa) youths who he said may have acted out of provocation and called on all non-Igbos who encourage IPOB to desist forthwith.

“The statement by IPOB and Arewa youths are nonsensical and ill-informed. These groups of people may not have seen the effects of the civil war. And these non-Igbos who support and encourage IPOB should desist because when the chips are down, they will be nowhere to be found” Okorocha said.

Okorocha called on all lead­ers across political and ethnic divides to rise to the occasion and call evil by its name.

All leaders in Nigeria he said must speak out now and con­demn this evil trend. Keeping silent will not solve this prob­lem and if this crisis is allowed to fully erupt, nobody will ben­efit from it and we will all bear the loss at the end of the day.

He called on IPOB to rebrand and change their approach to the struggle and agitate for the right things and not the wrong things.

“You cannot be calling for a sovereign state while in a sov­ereign nation. Nobody would look kindly to such an agitation and most of us would have ex­pected IPOB to focus on tangi­ble issues of benefit to the Igbo nation. Nobody would criticise IPOB if it was something like a Movement for the Economic Survival of Ndigbo (MESON).”

Okorocha noted that nobody can play down on the stake and investments of Ndigbo in the entity called Nigeria.

“Ndigbo has sacrificed their material resources and blood, for the unity of Nigeria, more than any other people in Ni­geria. Igbos developed Lagos, Abuja and other major cities of the country and cannot be tak­en for granted in Nigeria.”

The post Quite Notice: IPOB Should Rebrand To MESON (Movement For The Economic Survival Of Ndigbo) – Okorocha appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

