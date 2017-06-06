Pages Navigation Menu

R1m Gupta breakfast bill for communications dept
News24
Cape Town – The communications department spent nearly R1m on one of the Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper's breakfast briefings. The briefing, held on May 26, 2016, cost R958 689, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said in a reply to a …
