Radcliffe, Ferrell And Beckinsale In Our Top Three Trailers Of The Week [Videos]

If you’re anything like me you watch a fair few trailers, and the ones you like get saved in a tab on the laptop for when they hit the big screen.

We’ll sling a few from the past week your way, and maybe one or two of them will find themselves stored for later use.

First up is Daniel Radcliffe in Jungle, which sees a group of friends trek into the Bolivian jungle with a fraudulent guide:

And you think your gap year was a nightmare.

Next up is Will Ferrell and a few other familiar faces in the sequel Daddy’s Home 2. Depending on what you thought of the first one, this could go either way:

I suppose it can’t be worse than Anchorman 2.

Lastly we have The Only Living Boy in New York, starring Kate Beckinsale and Callum Turner, which looks like a prime example of why you shouldn’t fall in love with your father’s mistress.

Harsh but fair:

The next few weeks might well be movie-watching weather, so good look with your choices.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

