Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Radja Nainggolan Coy On Manchester United Links

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Radja Nainggolan has spoken about recent reports suggesting Manchester United have shown an interest in buying him this summer.

When asked about the rumoured link, he smiled: “It can be true. It can be not true.”

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The Roma midfielder turned down the chance to move to Chelsea last summer, but isn’t ruling out coming to the Premier League next season.

“We’ll see. I am going on vacation and then we will talk about it,” he said. “My thoughts are to go on vacation and relax myself, I am not thinking about my future now.”

The post Radja Nainggolan Coy On Manchester United Links appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.