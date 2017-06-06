Radja Nainggolan Coy On Manchester United Links

Radja Nainggolan has spoken about recent reports suggesting Manchester United have shown an interest in buying him this summer.

When asked about the rumoured link, he smiled: “It can be true. It can be not true.”

The Roma midfielder turned down the chance to move to Chelsea last summer, but isn’t ruling out coming to the Premier League next season.

“We’ll see. I am going on vacation and then we will talk about it,” he said. “My thoughts are to go on vacation and relax myself, I am not thinking about my future now.”

