Raf Simons wins both top fashion honors at CFDA awards – Washington Post

NEW YORK — Designer Raf Simons of Calvin Klein scored a rare double win at fashion's glittery awards ceremony on Monday, winning both womenswear and menswear honors at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards. The ceremony …
