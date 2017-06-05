Raid on Ekweremadu: Whistle blower gets bail

Ahmed Echoda who was charged to Court by the Nigerian police for allegedly giving false information to it, leading to the raid of the house of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has been granted bail in the sum of N500,000.

50 year old Echoda is to also provide one suretee who must be some on of reasonable character and has a verifiable address in the federal capital territory, was arraigned alongside Maiwada Adamu for allegedly misleading the police force, to conduct a raid on the residence of Ekweremadu.

They were accused of conspiring to falsely inform the office of the IGP that Ekweremadu ‘s residense at number 10 Ganges Street, Maitama Abuja and occupied by Oliver Ogenyi is been maintained and used for criminal activities such as the maintance of arms and ammunitions.

Even though the second accused person still remains at large Magistrate Umar Kagarko granted Echoda bail , while hearing in the case was adjourned to the July 20, 2017 .

“That you Ahmed Echoda age 50 of No 44 living truth street Masaka Nassarawa State and one Maiwada Adamu now at large did conspired within yourselves by informing the office of IGP at Guzepe Area of FCT Abuja that house no 10 Gamges street Maitama FCT Abuja occupied by Oliver Ogbenyi is being maintained and used for criminal activities including keeping of arms and ammunitions unfortunately after the police carried out diligence execution of the search warrant no incriminating items were found there.You by such action Mislead the police and hereby committed the above offences”, the charge reads in part.

SEYI ANJORIN, Abuja

