Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Raila, dismantling Laikipia’s White-owned ranches will retard development – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Raila, dismantling Laikipia's White-owned ranches will retard development
The Star, Kenya
Mugie Conservancy wildlife manager Jamie Manuel walks in front of a bush fire which is set up according to witnesses by cattle herders in Mugui Conservancy, Kenya, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp …
Raila's utterances on land and talk on historical injusticesDaily Nation

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.