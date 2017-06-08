Rainy season: Stay away from falling electric poles, equipment, EKEDC warns residents

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Thursday warned residents under its network to stay away from falling electric poles and equipment as the rainy season begins.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit of the company, gave the warning in an interview in Lagos.

According to him, cases of fallen poles and cables are rampant during the rainy season and residents need to caution their children and wards against touching any electricity cables.

Idemudia said the warning was imperative due to the dangers associated with sustained activities underneath cables that might be under stress from strong winds and rains.

“Residents under Eko Disco network are advised to be safety conscious during the rainy season because heavy rainfall may affect our installations.

“There will be flood here and there, residents should be very careful when any of our poles fall or if a wire cuts from the pole, they should not touch it.

“Residents should be careful when flood is close to our equipment not to touch it. They should try to avoid touching any of our poles at this point.

“Should there be storm or when there is heavy rainfall, there is a tendency that electric poles might fall due to heavy winds.

“In as much as poles are on ground, the first thing they should do is to stay away and at the same time call the nearest EKEDC station so that our attention will be drawn to it, for rectification,’’ he said.

The general manager advised residents not to engage roadside electricians to fix any of its equipment damaged during the rains.

“Our Emergency Response Team (ERT) is on ground 24 hours to respond to any distress call before, during and after the rains.

“We know it is rainy season, we have the materials, and we have the equipment ready to rectify any of these faults.

“The company is on top of the situation but we are just warning residents under our network to be safety conscious during this period,’’ he said.

On May 12, residents of Omo-Iyamu Street, off Sapele Road, Benin City, Edo, were thrown into grief when a seven-year-old boy was electrocuted after he allegedly stepped on a live-electricity cable.

Also on April 20, about 30 people died at a viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River, when a live-electricity cable fell on them, while watching a Manchester United and Anderlecht Club match.

Similarly, on May 27, 2016, tragedy struck at Fagbeyiro Street, Alakuko area, Lagos, when a high-tension wire fell and killed a 14-year-old girl, Deborah Faleke, who had just finished her Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The post Rainy season: Stay away from falling electric poles, equipment, EKEDC warns residents appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

