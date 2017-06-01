Ramadan and spiritual rebirth

By Rasak Musbau

Fasting is annually observed by Muslims across the world for the 29 or 30 days of the Islamic lunar month of Ramadan. It is a religious institution almost as universal as prayer, and in Islam it is one of the five fundamental practical ordinances. Before Islam, fasting meant the suffering of some privation in times of mourning and sorrow; in Islam, it becomes an institution for improvement of the moral and spiritual condition of man.

Fasting in Ramadan develops in a person the real spirit of social belonging, of unity and brotherhood, and of equality before God. Ramadan offers Muslim faithful a unique opportunity to move closer to God and inspire spiritual rebirth and revival. In climes where nationalistic Muslim leaders and scholars exist, the month of Ramadan is a platform to use the guidance of Holy Scripture to rally the people and inspire spirit of identifying with the nation and proffer answers to some of the national questions as the month emphasizes mankind and not Muslims. National questions are solved easily where people, especially scholars understand their social responsibility and live up to standard.

As the fasting of this year Ramadan begins, one hopes it provides the faithful the opportunity of experiencing its full benefits. Allah commands in the Qurán: ‘O you who believe, fasting has been prescribed to you as it was prescribed for those before you, that you may attain piety’ (Chapter 2 verse 183). As stated in the concluding words of the verse, the purpose of fasting is that man may learn how he can shun evil, develop self-restraint, self-purification, God-consciousness, compassion, the spirit of caring and sharing, love of humanity and God.

Indeed, a fasting person is one whose limbs withhold from sins, his tongue from lies, foul speech and falsehood, his stomach from food and drink and his private parts from sexual intercourse. This he does, seeking nothing but the pleasure of God and God alone. ‘If you do not abstain from evil words and vile deeds,’ says the Holy Prophet, ‘God has no need of your abstinence from food and drink’. This is how Ramadan fast is meant to teach Muslims not only to lead an innocent and spotless life, but also to be peace-loving.

Here, we have been fasting for ages, and yet hardly is the purpose of fasting reflecting in our private and national life. Now, can we use the opportunity of this fasting month to critically examine our national problems and, with the fear of Allah, chart a progressive path for this nation? Will our leaders attain piety and sincerely face the task of serving the country and eschew corrupt tendencies? No doubt, most private and public institutions will sponsor tafsir (commentary on Qur’an) during this month. Will the exegetes fear Allah and tell the truth to the authority about the plight of the masses?

Many of our children are today passing through school without education due to myriad of dysfunctional systems in the education sector. Cheating in public examination to discerning minds is one of the main causes of corruption in the country. It will tremendously achieve a lofty goal, if Islamic scholars focus some of their public lectures on addressing the decay in the education sector and family institution during the month of Ramadan.

Indeed, more than ever before, we need from our clerics during the Ramadan, call for a rebirth (jihad) of virtues, morals and values. Ramadan fasting should not be seen as a duty to be completed in any manner, but as a tremendous opportunity to elevate our ranks in the hereafter by becoming pious with a desire for social change. It should lead to improved moral and spiritual revival as the month ‘opens the gates of paradise and closes the gates of hellfire while the devils are chained.’ (Bukhari and Muslim).

A great opportunity for personal and national rebirth knocks at the door of Muslims with the arrival of this glorious month. ‘When you are fasting,’ asserted the Apostle of Allah, ‘abuse not anybody, and if a person disputes or fights you, turn away from him by saying, ‘I cannot fight because I am fasting.’ We should have concern for our fellow countrymen at all times, but Ramadan is the time of the year when we can really feel for them and grab the rewards more than ever.

One of the best ways of doing Dawah is to directly engage in presenting programme on the media or be a sponsor. Late Chief MKO Abiola and Late Alhaji Wahab Iyanda Folawiyo would not be forgotten on their efforts at sponsoring programmes on the electronic media during Ramadan.

Pitiably, while there is no argument about appropriateness of Radio/Television to reach out to a large number of people, the sponsors of most programmes do so for personal aggrandizement, unwarranted publicity for themselves and above all, for self-seeking motives. It is common for such people to make their anchor man somebody who sings their praises throughout the duration of the programme without disseminating convincing message at the end of the day. This is wrong and it must be stopped!

It is important to call attention of Muslim faithful seeking or already in position of authority to reflect on the example of two of our heroes, Abubakar and Umar. Abubakar changed neither his residence nor his mode of living when he became a ruler. He refused to take a salary until his companions forced him.

Abubakar was succeeded by Umar. When Umar was asked what his entitlement from the treasury should be, he replied: “Two sets of clothing, one for the summer, and one for the winter; enough to perform the Hajj and sufficient to provide me with food for myself and my household on the level of a man of Quraish who is neither over rich nor over poor”.

As I draw to a close, it is important to reflect on the words of Imam Shafii: All humans are dead except those who have knowledge; and all those who have knowledge are asleep except those who do good deeds; and those who do good deeds are deceived; except those who are sincere and always in a state of worry”.

The best preparation and intention to fast should be aspiration to attain self-purification and live in the light of piety attained in the month thereafter. Ramadan Kareem to all Muslim faithful!.

Musbau writes from Lagos.

