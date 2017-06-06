Ramadan: Eagles coach speaks – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ramadan: Eagles coach speaks
Vanguard
Super Eagles goalkeeper coach Alloy Agu has clarified information that filtered from the team's camp Sunday over the insistence of some of the Muslim players that they must partake in the Ramadan Fast. The former Super Eagles goalie in underplaying the …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!