Ramadan: Journalists Tasked On Peace, Unity At MMPAN Lecture

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN

The Nigerian media practitioners has been called upon to adhere to the ethics of the profession towards ensuring peace and unity that will guarantee growth and development in the country.

This formed the crux of a Ramadan‎ lecture organised yesterday at the Arewa House by the Muslim Media Publishers Association of Nigeria, (MMPAN).

The lecture which was‎ delivered by a veteran Journalist and columnist Alhaji Tijjani Ajibade Tajudeen centred on the media and peace.

He stressed the need for Journalists to always be guided in their reports and ensure positive reports that will foster peace and unity ‎among all and sundry.

“It is imperative that as watchdogs of the society, you must be conscious ‎of our reports and guide against inciting and sensational reports. Your reports must be factual and balanced at all times.

“The need for peace environment as a panacea for growth and development in our society cannot be over-emphasised and the role of journalist in achieving it is key”.

Earlier in his address, MMPAN National President Malam Jaafaru Maitama Yakubu‎ also urged the media practitioners to be proactive in the area of peace , unity and development through positive information dissemination.

Highlight of the lecture was the conferment of award of excellence on distinguish Senator Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi and the Chief Imam of Tudun Wada Kaduna central Mosque Sheik Abdulkareem Hashim, Chairman Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD) Kaduna Comrade Abdullahi.

