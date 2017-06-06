Pages Navigation Menu

Ramadan: NSCDC calls for more vigilance

NIGERIA Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has called for heightened vigilance among Nigerians throughout the month of Ramadan, in order to forestall security breach by elements that might choose to capitalise on the sober mood of the season to wreak havoc. The Commandant General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Mohammadu made this call in a […]

