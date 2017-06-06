Ramadan: NSCDC calls for more vigilance

NIGERIA Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has called for heightened vigilance among Nigerians throughout the month of Ramadan, in order to forestall security breach by elements that might choose to capitalise on the sober mood of the season to wreak havoc. The Commandant General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Mohammadu made this call in a […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

