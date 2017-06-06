Ramadan: Zamfara senator Marafa donates N94 million worth of food items, cash to constituents

The Senator representing Zamfara Central, Alhaji Kabiru Marafa, has donated food items and cash worth N94.3 million to his constituents for Ramadan Fast.

The beneficiaries of the donation are orphans, physically challenged, widows as well as Islamic scholars drawn across the four local government areas that made up the constituency.

The Personal Assistant to the Senator, Alhaji Abubakar Doctor disclosed this while distributing the items to the beneficiaries at Yandoto in Tsafe Local Government on Tuesday.

He said other beneficiaries are traditional leaders, officials and supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Jumu’at Mosques, preaching centers and associations.

He said the food items include 27,900 bags of rice, 28,120 bags of maize, 920 bags of sugar and 360 cartoons of milk at a total cost of over N59 million.

Doctor said the sum of N14. 44 million cash was distributed to some selected individuals in the constituency while the sum of N1.56 million was disbursed to members of the senators’ committee as contingencies allowances.

He said that 1,000 widows were given 1 bag of rice and N1,000 each to enable them observe Ramadan fast with ease.

He said that the Senator had paid N2 million as fines for some inmates at Gusau Medium Prison.

“The sum of N2 million was given for the ongoing construction of second Jumu’at Mosque in Yandoton Daji Community in Tsafe Local Government Area,” he said.

The senator’s Personal Assistant, therefore, urged the committees in charge of the distribution to ensure justice and fairness while distributing the items.

He also appealed to Muslims to use the period of Ramadan to offer special prayers for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in London receiving medical treatment.

