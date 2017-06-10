Ramadan:Masari Brings Succour To Less-Privileged Muslims In Katsina

By ANDY ASEMOTA

In a bid to bring succour to the less privileged across Katsina State in this year’s Ramadan, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, has provided multi-million naira assorted grains for distribution to the people.

The senior special assistant to the governor on special duties, Haruna Musa, who launched the distribution exercise in Katsina, said the present administration recognised the diffulty being experienced by the affected populace.

He said the Masari administration will launch a number of welfare lackages to assist those in need and sued for more support for the government’s policies and programmes to boost socio-economic development of the state.

Musa added that the free grains were meant assist the Muslims to observe this Ramadan with relative ease, reduce the need to travel long distances to access the essential commodities such as millet, rice and sugar.

Receiving the commodities, tha All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Katsina Local Government Area, Babangida Shinkafi, applauded the state government for its concern for the welfare of the elecrorate and pledged fairness in the distribution of the commodities.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malama Binta S. Bindinga and Malam C. Lawal, thanked Governor Masari for alleviating the people’s hardship during this Ramadan.

