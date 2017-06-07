Rampaging cows sack school in Edo

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Scores of teachers and pupils of Ohovbe Primary School in Ikpoba Okha local government area of Edo State escaped death and injuries by the whiskers on Wednesday, following the invasion of the school by rampaging cows. The rampaging cows were said to have sacked the entire school, as they invaded various classrooms and disrupted academic activities. It was gathered that the teachers and pupils who had resumed classes in the early hour of the day, scampered for safety, when the cows matched into their classrooms.

