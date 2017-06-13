Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ranieri takes over as Nantes coach

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

(FILES) This file photo taken on February 18, 2017 shows Leicester City's Italian manager Claudio Ranieri standing on the touchline during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Millwall and Leicester City at The Den in south London. Claudio Ranieri was appointed as the new coach of Nantes football club on June 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / 

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Italian Claudio Ranieri is the new coach of Nantes, the Ligue 1 side said on Tuesday, just four months after he was sacked by Leicester City.

Nantes had to ask for — and received — special dispensation from French league officials to hire the popular Italian as he has reached the manager’s age limit of 65.

Ranieri guided Leicester to one of modern sport’s great upsets in the 2015/16 season as the Foxes won the Premier League in his first campaign in charge.

But his second season was a disaster as the team flirted with relegation and he was sacked in February.

Nantes finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season but a week ago agreed to allow Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao to return to his homeland and take over the reins at Porto.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.