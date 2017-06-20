Rape Victim Cuts Suspect’s Genital in Katsina

A Katsina Senior Magistrate’s Court on Monday heard the case of a 30-year old alleged rapist Bishir Yau of Yargase village in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state. According to PUNCH, Bishir was said to have had his genitals cut off by a 14-year old girl he raped. The police prosecutor Inspector Kabir […]

