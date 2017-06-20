Rape victims experience involuntary paralysis — STUDY

By Sola Ogundipe

IT is now known that many rape victims experience involuntary paralysis that prevents them from resisting attacks.

A new study on rape that disclosed this noted that active resistance is often considered to be the “normal” reaction during rape, but it has been discovered that most victims may experience a state of involuntary paralysis, called “tonic immobility” during rape. Tonic immobility was also associated with subsequent posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and severe depression after rape. The findings, which are published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, indicate that for health care follow-up and legal matters, tonic immobility should be assessed in all sexual assault victims.

Tonic immobility in animals is considered an evolutionary adaptive defensive reaction to a predatory attack when resistance is not possible and other resources are not available.

Little is known about tonic immobility in humans, however. To investigate, Dr. Anna Möller of the Karolinksa Institutet and the Stockholm South General Hospital in Sweden, and her colleagues assessed tonic immobility at the time of assault in 298 women who had visited the Emergency Clinic for Rape Victims in Stockholm within one month of a sexual assault. After 6 months, 189 women were assessed for the development of PTSD and depression. Of the 298 women, 70 per cent reported significant tonic immobility and 48 per cent reported extreme tonic immobility during the assault.

Among the 189 women who completed the 6-month assessment, 38.1 per cent had developed PTSD and 22.2 per cent had developed severe depression. Tonic immobility was associated with a 2.75-times increased risk of developing PTSD and a 3.42-times increased risk of developing severe depression. Prior trauma and a history of psychiatric treatment were also linked with tonic immobility.“The present study shows that tonic immobility is more common than earlier described,” said Dr. Möller. “This information is useful both in legal situations and in the psychoeducation of rape victims. Further, this knowledge can be applied in the education of medical students and law students.”

The post Rape victims experience involuntary paralysis — STUDY appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

