Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RCCG Lagos Province 54 to host Breakforth 2017

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos Province 54 of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) will on July 2 host a special family programme, tagged: Breakforth 2017 at 7 a.m.

The programme, which will be held at the Museum Centre of the Lagos State University (LASU) on Oba Ogunji Road, Pen Cinema, Agege, Lagos, will have Pastor Charles Kpandei, the pastor-in-charge of RCCG Region 11, as guest speaker.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

His wife, Pastor Bola, is special guest.

Host Pastor Ben Femi Ayanda, the Pastor-in-charge of Lagos Province 54, said the programme is designed to impact the lives of families.

Ayanda said: “This programme is designed for all to receive and enjoy Father’s blessing in the second half of this year so that we can break forth into all-round enlargement.”

The post RCCG Lagos Province 54 to host Breakforth 2017 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.