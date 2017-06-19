RCCG Lagos Province 54 to host Breakforth 2017

The Lagos Province 54 of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) will on July 2 host a special family programme, tagged: Breakforth 2017 at 7 a.m.

The programme, which will be held at the Museum Centre of the Lagos State University (LASU) on Oba Ogunji Road, Pen Cinema, Agege, Lagos, will have Pastor Charles Kpandei, the pastor-in-charge of RCCG Region 11, as guest speaker.

His wife, Pastor Bola, is special guest.

Host Pastor Ben Femi Ayanda, the Pastor-in-charge of Lagos Province 54, said the programme is designed to impact the lives of families.

Ayanda said: “This programme is designed for all to receive and enjoy Father’s blessing in the second half of this year so that we can break forth into all-round enlargement.”

The post RCCG Lagos Province 54 to host Breakforth 2017 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

