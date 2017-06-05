Pages Navigation Menu

Re-arrest of Nnamdi KANU will not stem Biafra agitation – IPOB

Leadership of IPOB has stated that re-arresting their Nnamdi KANU for allegedly flouting his bail conditions would not check the Biafra restoration struggle, rather it might even aggravate it. Reacting to the calls being made by some faceless organisations that the IPOB leader should be re-arrested, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement made available […]

