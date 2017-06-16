Reacting to increased violence during Ramadan – Mission Network News
|
Mission Network News
|
Reacting to increased violence during Ramadan
Mission Network News
International (MNN) — The past few weeks have seen a rise in extremist aggression in Muslim communities and increased persecution around the world. The past few weeks have also been Ramadan. Bruce Smith of Wycliffe Associates said that's not a …
Making Ramadan great again
The 'school' of Ramadan is 'closing'
The ethical connection
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!