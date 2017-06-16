Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reacting to increased violence during Ramadan – Mission Network News

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Mission Network News

Reacting to increased violence during Ramadan
Mission Network News
International (MNN) — The past few weeks have seen a rise in extremist aggression in Muslim communities and increased persecution around the world. The past few weeks have also been Ramadan. Bruce Smith of Wycliffe Associates said that's not a …
Making Ramadan great againMalay Mail Online
The 'school' of Ramadan is 'closing'Daily Trust
The ethical connectionThe News International
World Religion News –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –The Independent –Communities Digital News
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.