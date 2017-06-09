Pages Navigation Menu

Read how, man impersonates Nigeria’s Interior Minister to defraud village head of N1m

A man identified as Prince Momoh Enema has been arrested for using the name of the Minister of Interior, General Abdulraman Dambazau (rtd), to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians. Enema  was arrested after he and members of his syndicate pretended to be Dambazau, his Chief of Staff and his Personal Assistant. Enema defrauded the Seriki of Gwandabawa, …

Read how, man impersonates Nigeria's Interior Minister to defraud village head of N1m

