Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Read how six men gang-defiled a teenager and threw her off a moving train

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

 A 16-year-old girl was gang-defiled by six men and apparently thrown out of a moving train, according to reports from the Police on Monday. The incident happened in the eastern state of Bihar in India. Regional police chief Ashok Kumar said that the teenager was abducted near her home in Lakhisarai district by a group …

The post Read how six men gang-defiled a teenager and threw her off a moving train appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.