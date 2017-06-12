Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Read story of man who proposes to girlfriend during her birthday party sponsored by her sugar daddy

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment, South Africa | 0 comments

A South African Twitter user shared the story, of a a married man who threw a lavish birthday party for his side chick, and the girl’s boyfriend proposed to her in the party! According to her, people were hailing the boyfriend thinking he was the one who sponsored the party. Continue below…   Lol!!!

The post Read story of man who proposes to girlfriend during her birthday party sponsored by her sugar daddy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.