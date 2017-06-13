Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Read the amazing story of a kerosene seller turned BBC (Photos) – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Read the amazing story of a kerosene seller turned BBC (Photos)
Information Nigeria
A Nigerian Lady, Ruona J. Meyer shared her story of grass to grace following her employment with British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, which she assumed on Monday, 12th of June, 2017. She revealed in her story that while hustling many years ago, she …
Former kerosene seller Ruone Meyer gets job offer with BBC (photos)NAIJ.COM

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.