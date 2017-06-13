Pages Navigation Menu

Read the amazing story of a kerosene seller turned BBC (Photos)

A Nigerian Lady, Ruona J. Meyer shared her story of grass to grace following her employment with British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, which she assumed on Monday, 12th of June, 2017. She revealed in her story that while hustling many years ago, she sold kerosene in front of her mother’s shop in Lagos now she has reaped the fruit …

