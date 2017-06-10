Read Why Dammy Krane Was Kicked Out of Tuface Idibia’s Record Label – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Read Why Dammy Krane Was Kicked Out of Tuface Idibia's Record Label
Information Nigeria
Details have emerged on why Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane was kicked out of legendary musician, Tuface's record label. Nigeria's pop singer, Dammy Krane, trended on social media networks especially Twitter and Google recently. Sadly, it was for the very …
OP-UNEDITED | On Dammy Krane: Champagne Living, Palmwine Income – By Chiagoziem Onyekwena
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!