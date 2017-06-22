Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Real Madrid denies Mourinho’s contract allegations – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Real Madrid denies Mourinho's contract allegations
Daily Post Nigeria
Real Madrid has denied reports that Jose Mourinho signed a contract to take over at the club before he left Inter Milan. Mourinho, now the Manchester United manager, led Inter to a Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble in 2009/2010, before …
Cristiano Ronaldo or Alvaro Morata? Man Utd hero Peter Schmeichel gives transfer verdictDaily Star
Real Madrid deny signing Mourinho while still at Inter Milan in 2010ESPN FC
La Liga Transfer News: Ronaldo requests Real Madrid signing, Barcelona angry at BellerinExpress.co.uk
Goal.com –SkySports –The Independent –Eurosport.co.uk
all 1,142 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.