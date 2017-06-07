Real Madrid keen on winning Mbappe race, cools interest in Hazard

Real Madrid will now fully focus on beating a host of Premier League clubs to Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe as their major attacking signing this summer, having cooled their interest in Chelsea’s Eden Hazard after the Belgian captain was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury. The Spanish and European champions had been planning […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

