Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez debunks receiving offers for Ronaldo

There has been no interest from any club in Real Madrid’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who has threatened to leave Spain after running into problems with tax authorities, according to club president Florentino Perez. “No one has sent us an offer for either Cristiano or anyone else,” Perez told Onda Cero radio station. “Ronaldo is …

The post Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez debunks receiving offers for Ronaldo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

