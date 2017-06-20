Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Real Madrid president, Perez reveals why they failed to sign Messi – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Real Madrid president, Perez reveals why they failed to sign Messi
Daily Post Nigeria
Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, has revealed that he would have loved to bring Lionel Messi to Santiago Bernabeu. Messi has been at Barcelona since he was 13, winning eight La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and five Ballons d'Or.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez appears to rule out David De Gea moveMetro
Madrid following Mbappe and Donnarumma but not interested in De Gea – PerezFourFourTwo
Florentino Perez rules out move for David de Gea, confirms Real Madrid are watching Gianluigi DonnarummaInternational Business Times UK
Yahoo Sports –The Straits Times –Sport360° –Realmadridnews.com
all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.