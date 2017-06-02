Real Madrid releases squad list ahead of Champions league final

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has released the 25- man squad that will face Juventus in Saturday’s final in Cardiff. The players’ list is as follows: Goalkeepers: Navas, Casilla, Yanez. Defenders: Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Coentrao, Danilo. Midfielders: Kroos, James, Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric, Asensio, Isco, Enzo …

The post Real Madrid releases squad list ahead of Champions league final appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

