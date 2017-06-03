Pages Navigation Menu

Real Madrid Retains UCL With 4-1 Win Over Juventus

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo was in top form in the Champions League final, scoring two goals, as Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 to retain the trophy.

Real Madrid took the lead in the 20th minute, via a goal from Ronaldo, before Mandzukic equalised with a spectacular overhead kick seven minutes later.

Casemiro restored the lead for Los Blancos in the 61st minute, with a stunning strike, before Ronaldo added his second three minutes after.

Marco Asensio came on late in the second half to wrap up a convincing victory, as Madrid won a historic 12 Champions League trophy, becoming the first team to retain the European showpiece.

