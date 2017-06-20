Real Madrid Rubbishes Morata’s Rumoured Move to Manchester United

Real Madrid have played down speculations that striker, Alvaro Morata is leaving the club. Reports from several quarters have indicated that the 24-year-old, who is unhappy by his lack of game time, was offered a €60 million deal by English team, Manchester United. But that does not hold water in the eyes of club…

