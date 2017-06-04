Pages Navigation Menu

Real Madrid wins Champions League, makes history

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid crushed Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff on Saturday to become the first team to retain the European Cup in the Champions League era. The Portugal superstar’s opener was cancelled out by an astonishing Mario Mandzukic strike, but goals from Casemiro, Ronaldo and Marco Asensio secured Madrid’s third Champions League […]

