Real Madrid won a record 12th Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid defeated 10-man Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff to retain their Champions League crown. Madrid became the first team in the Champions League era to successfully defend the trophy with their sixth triumph in the competition – and 12th when you include it in its former guise of the European […]

