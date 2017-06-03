Real Madrid’s Morata agrees to €60m AC Milan

AC Milan have agreed terms with Alvaro Morata over a €60 million move and the club’s sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli hopes to tie up a deal for the Spain striker with Real Madrid in Cardiff this weekend. Mirabelli travelled to Wales on Friday and will attend Saturday’s Champions League final clash between Madrid and Juventus […]

