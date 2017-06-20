Rebranding? JAY-Z adds Hyphen Back to his Name & Formats it to All Caps

Way back in 2013, music legend JAY-Z dropped the hyphen in his name and officially became known as “Jay Z” but, in a move made noticeably by the announcement of his soon-to-be-released visual album, the proud dad of three has added the hyphen back. He has also formatted the name to be all caps. According […]

The post Rebranding? JAY-Z adds Hyphen Back to his Name & Formats it to All Caps appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

