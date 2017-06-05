Nigeria: Recall of Judges – Lawyers Back NJC As Sagay Kicks – AllAfrica.com
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria: Recall of Judges – Lawyers Back NJC As Sagay Kicks
AllAfrica.com
Lagos — Senior lawyers have lent their support to the National Judicial Council, NJC, which weekend recalled some indicted judges, just as chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Professor Itse Sagay frowned at the …
NJC Justifies Recall Of Six Suspended Justices
Poll Result Run Disagree With The NJC Plan Recall of The 5 Accused Judges of Corruption
