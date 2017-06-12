Recall of judges: Presidency blasts NJC

The presidency has again fired back at the National Judicial Council (NJC), insisting that there was no pending appeal against the acquittal of Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court. It lambasted the NJC for reinstating suspended judges, accusing the body of condoning corruption. Special Adviser to the President on Prosecutions, Okoi Obono-Obla, declared […]

Recall of judges: Presidency blasts NJC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

