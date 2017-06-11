Recall of suspended Judges: NJC fires back, says presidency lied to Nigerians

The National Judicial Council, NJC, has accused the Presidency of telling lies over the recall of six judges who were suspended by the Council based on allegations of corruption levelled against them. It said since there were no cases against them pending in any court, there was no reason to keep them perpetually suspended. In […]

