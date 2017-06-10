Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Recall Zuma to save ANC, says SACP in North West – Citizen

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Recall Zuma to save ANC, says SACP in North West
Citizen
North West SACP secretary Madoda Sambatha told an NUM rally in Rustenburg that the ANC should recall President Jacob Zuma to restore its dignity and save the party. Picture: ANA. The ANC should not wait for Zuma to be removed by a parliamentary …
#GuptaMails: A whole nation disrespectedIndependent Online
Guptas a stumbling block for the revolution – Mzwandile MasinaPoliticsweb
Zuma: Divisions among ANC leaders taking SA backwardsEyewitness News

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.