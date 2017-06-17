Pages Navigation Menu

Recession: Consortium holds maiden made in Nigeria carnival in Abuja – Daily Trust

Jun 17, 2017


Recession: Consortium holds maiden made in Nigeria carnival in Abuja
As part of measures to promote the gains of the federal government's anti-recession measures the Nigerian Brands Carnival 2017 Project has schedule a multi-talented-event to showcase Made-in-Nigeria goods and services that were relatively unknown.
