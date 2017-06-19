Recession: Give ‘n’ Take lotto to alleviate poverty, empower Nigerians

MANAGING Director, Give ‘n’ Take Lottery Limited, Mr. Jolly Enabulele, has assured Nigerians that their newly introduced lottery game show would alleviate poverty and generally empower Nigerians to scale through the recession. Mr. Enabulele gave the assurance at the official launch of the ‘National Jackpot Game Show’ in Abuja, yesterday, while addressing newsmen on the […]

