Recession hindering my zeal to deliver dividends of democracy – Tambuwal – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Recession hindering my zeal to deliver dividends of democracy – Tambuwal
Vanguard
Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State said the current recession in the country had hindered his zeal to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of the state. Tambuwal stated this in Sokoto on Sunday at the quarterly stakeholders' meeting of …
VC's body flays Tambuwal's appointment of VC, deputies
All Nigerians can stay in any part of the country – Tambuwal
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!