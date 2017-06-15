Recession: Julius Berger records N3.8bn loss in one year – Vanguard
|
Recession: Julius Berger records N3.8bn loss in one year
Vanguard
Hit by the country's economic recession and the devaluation of the nation's currency which paralysed most projects last year, Julius Berger recorded a loss of N3.8 billion in 2016 financial year. This represents a 256.4 percent decline compared to a …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!