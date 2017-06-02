Pages Navigation Menu

Recession: Mass sack in TVC, 145 workers booted out – P.M. News

Jun 2, 2017


Recession: Mass sack in TVC, 145 workers booted out
Television Continental, TVC, one of Nigeria's foremost television station on Friday sacked 145 workers under its employ as a result of economic downturn in the country. Prominent broadcasters were said to be among those sacked on Friday as the station …
